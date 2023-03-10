Bharti-backed OneWeb announces deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX

Bharti-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Friday confirmed the successful deployment and contact of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The latest launch brings the total OneWeb constellation to 582 satellites.

With 582 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb will complete the global footprint of its 'Gen 1 constellation' with a launch set to take place later this month with ISRO/NSIL, according to a release.

Announcing the successful deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX, OneWeb said, ''This launch is OneWeb's 17th to-date and the penultimate mission as the company is set to complete its first-generation (Gen 1) LEO satellite constellation and enable global coverage in 2023''.

The launch enables OneWeb to continue expanding connectivity capabilities as it grows the fleet of satellites and seeks to initiate services for more partners around the world.

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with providers, including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, and Telespazio.

''OneWeb and its partners are relentlessly focused on the mission to bridge the digital divide and provide internet connectivity to a greater number of unconnected and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses,'' the release said.

Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer of OneWeb, described the launch as an exciting milestone.

''Now more than ever, OneWeb is dedicated to continuing the momentum we have garnered from the past 17 successful launches, to innovate alongside our trusted partners and deliver connectivity solutions at scale,'' Masterson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)