Mumbai Indians restricted to 109/8 against Delhi Capitals

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:03 IST
Mumbai Indians were restricted to a below-par 109/8 by Delhi Capitals in their penultimate league match of the WPL, here on Monday.

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have already qualified for play-offs along with Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Pooja Vastrakar (26), Harmanpreet (23) and Issy Wong (23) were the main contributors with the bat for MI, while Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each for Delhi Capitals in their four overs. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 109 for 8 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 23, Pooja Vastrakar 26; Issy Wong 23, Marizanne Kapp 2/13, Shikha Pandey 2/21; Jess Jonassen 2/25).

