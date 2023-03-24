Airtel's ultra-fast 5G service now available in 500 cities in India

Bharti Airtel said Friday its ultra-fast 5G services are now available to customers in 500 cities in India - from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari. With the addition of 235 more cities, the telco has carried out one of the largest roll-outs of 5G services in the country so far.

Airtel customers in these cities will get superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos et all, without worrying about data exhaustion as the company has removed the capping on data usage across all its existing plans.

The availability of Airtel 5G Plus service will continue to rapidly expand as the operator is working towards offering nationwide coverage.

"We are delighted to see the rapid pace of 5G adoption in the country. Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September of 2023, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India," said, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus offers three significant benefits to customers: Firstly, it runs on a widely accepted technology with a well-established ecosystem, enabling all 5G-supported smartphones in India to work seamlessly on the company's network. Secondly, the company promises the best user experience, with speeds up to 20 to 30 times faster than current speeds offered by 4G, along with exceptional voice quality and rapid call connection. Lastly, Airtel's 5G Plus network is environmentally friendly, thanks to its innovative power-saving solution.