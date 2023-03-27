Left Menu

Amazon's cloud gaming service launches in the UK, Canada and Germany

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-03-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 10:13 IST
Amazon's cloud gaming service launches in the UK, Canada and Germany
Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon has expanded its cloud gaming service, Luna, to three more countries - the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada - allowing more customers to play high-quality, immersive games without dedicated gaming hardware. Until now, the service was available only in the U.S.

"Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year and we're thrilled to expand the service, giving more customers the opportunity to play high-quality, immersive games without expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads," the company said.

Amazon Luna's library includes a wide range of games for different types of gamers - from casual games to retro classics, or AAA titles. You can subscribe to libraries of games across all genres - action, adventure, classics, and more - with the following subscription services:

  • Luna+ - It features fan favorites including Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, and Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated and Resident Evil 2. With Luna+, you can also connect your Ubisoft accounts and play select Ubisoft PC games you already own on Luna.
  • Ubisoft+ Multi Access - It includes access to fan-favorite AAA titles including Rainbow Six Extraction, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry franchises, and more.
  • Jackbox Games: It includes popular hits like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Drawful. This service is available only on Luna.

The Luna Controller, a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, is now available in Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom. You can seamlessly switch between compatible devices, such as Fire TV to a mobile phone, without additional pairing or configuration changes.

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023