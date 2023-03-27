Amazon's cloud gaming service launches in the UK, Canada and Germany

Amazon has expanded its cloud gaming service, Luna, to three more countries - the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada - allowing more customers to play high-quality, immersive games without dedicated gaming hardware. Until now, the service was available only in the U.S.

"Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year and we're thrilled to expand the service, giving more customers the opportunity to play high-quality, immersive games without expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads," the company said.

Amazon Luna's library includes a wide range of games for different types of gamers - from casual games to retro classics, or AAA titles. You can subscribe to libraries of games across all genres - action, adventure, classics, and more - with the following subscription services:

Luna+ - It features fan favorites including Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, and Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated and Resident Evil 2. With Luna+, you can also connect your Ubisoft accounts and play select Ubisoft PC games you already own on Luna.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access - It includes access to fan-favorite AAA titles including Rainbow Six Extraction, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry franchises, and more.

Jackbox Games: It includes popular hits like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Drawful. This service is available only on Luna.

The Luna Controller, a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, is now available in Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom. You can seamlessly switch between compatible devices, such as Fire TV to a mobile phone, without additional pairing or configuration changes.