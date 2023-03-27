Measure the Impact of Mantras on the Brain with the Sadhana app

The Sadhana app will be demonstrating how mantra chanting helps calm the mind and body at an expo at the Pragati Maidan, Delhi, from 27th to 29th March.

''We want to show people that the teachings of the Vedic culture like mantra sadhana is relevant even in today's day and age, and is backed by science,'' shares the excited Priyanka Anand, CEO, Vedic Sadhana Foundation, the parent company of the Sadhana app.

In the pilot testing, the brain waves of the demonstrator were tested while they were talking and distracted as opposed to while they were focussed and chanting a mantra of their choice. All this was done in a crowded place. The results were instant and showed that the graph of the brain waves almost instantly went from being erratic to calmer.

This would be the quickest possible experiment ever done to show the potency and power of the ancient mantras. Just a few minutes of chanting of mantras can help gain immediate control over attention and emotions.

Vedic Sadhana Foundation will also be participating in a conference where they would be talking about the importance of technology in connecting people with spirituality. Using 'tech for good' will be the main agenda of the discussion especially for the youth.

''The endeavour of the Vedic Sadhana Foundation is to help the youth to identify with their roots and help them seek the rich Vedic heritage for answers through the Sadhana app than bend towards other stimulants for solutions. We want to address their mental health and reach out with help as much as possible,'' shares Priyanka, concerned about the unrest and stressed youth.

Gen Z are the most positive and scientific, and are also more open and accepting of all the generations. But they are curious and have several questions on the puranas and their claims and stories. Vedic Sadhana Foundation is ready and most happy to help them in their search on the path of the Vedic and spiritual journey. Vedic Dharma is the most beautiful and flexible dharma and people need to understand that and see the beauty of it.

At an early age, Priyanka Anand moved overseas and felt she was uprooted from her ties to her culture and heritage. She explains that she went through a very confusing and restless time in the multi-cultural set up. On her spiritual quest for answers, her Guru and mentor Om Swami led the way forward. She hopes to help many of those who have lost their path and detoured from the beautiful Vedic culture to find their path. The other panellists participating in the discussion will include, Vikram Shastry, CEO, Black Lotus Technologies, Founder, Uttarainfo Institute, Dr. Vani Sud Dhindsa, Director, Vedantu, Ashish Sahani, PhD, Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering (BME), IIT Ropar.

About Vedic Sadhana Foundation and Sadhana App: The Sadhana app, a digital platform for Vedic worship took the country by storm when it had as many as One lakh plus users sign up for the app, within the first few weeks of its launch. The Sadhana app is a product by the Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF), a not-for-profit outfit. A technological marvel, the app has seen exponential growth in its user base across age groups and nationalities, with thousands of daily sign-ups worldwide. Privately funded at a cost exceeding $1.3Mn, Sadhana app is currently being supported by generous donors who believe in the cause and who realise the importance of reviving Vedic traditions to pass onto future generations.

The ancient Vedic way of life has gone mainstream in the 21st century with digital worship. Now spirituality too, is a mere click away. Founded on Vedic teachings, the Sadhana app is a stunning virtual world set in the mystical land of Siddhāshrama, hidden deep in the Himalayas. The Sadhana app has brought to life this sacred place mentioned in many scriptures, where some of the greatest sages and rishis, invoked such deities of the Hindu pantheon as Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Mother Goddess with the most sublime Vedic rituals.

While the ancient temples of rich architectural design and glorious deities hook the user, it's the interactive UI that sets this app apart from its contemporaries. The app allows the users to anoint the deities of their choice, perform powerful mantra japa, nitya pujas, Vedic Sadhana and Yagyas or fire offerings in a guided manner, at the touch of a finger on a smartphone screen.

An innovative brainchild of monk and Internationally acclaimed author Om Swami, this app is based on more than three decades of his own Sadhana experience, extensive knowledge of Vedic scriptures and technology.

The handpicked team of Sadhana App includes some of the best artists and award-winning digital creators from countries like France, Germany, Hungary, Argentina, Brazil, Ireland, Spain, Canada, England, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia and of course, India.

Sadhana app is available for free download in both Hindi and English, on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. There are no ads, paywall or restrictions.

About Priyanka Anand: Priyanka Anand, holds an MBA finance degree from the University of Technology, Sydney and a Bachelor's in medical science from the Western Sydney University. She has over ten years of experience working as an executive leader on large-scale Strategic programmes across Education, Government, Non-profit and Financial service sectors. She moved to Australia at an early age of 14 and felt uprooted from her ties to her culture and religion, questioning her identity and belief system. As a mother of a young daughter, she struggled even more with the confusion of where to start and how to impart the wisdom of core Vedic scriptures and cultural heritage to her child. On her spiritual quest for answers, her Guru and mentor Om Swami led the way forward. She quit her successful corporate career to lead the Vedic Sadhana Foundation as its CEO. It is her life's mission to support every Hindu to find their way back home to their roots. This life transforming mission is her own biggest Sadhana yet.

