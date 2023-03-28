New tech to help Bihar track mining ops, increase revenue

The Bihar government is developing a software with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to track activities at sand quarries in the state, and the transportation of the mined sand, an official said on Tuesday.

The software, named 'Khanansoft', will provide real-time details of all sand mining activities and movements of vehicles, helping the state increase revenue and implement regulations strictly, Additional Chief Secretary and Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told PTI.

''The software will automate and streamline operations -- challan generation, issuance of licences, inspections by officers and geo-fencing of 'balu ghats' (sand mines). Latest technologies and best practices being followed across the country are being incorporated in it,'' she said.

''The NIC was asked to develop, customise and maintain the software for increasing revenue collection, expediting challan processes and plugging leakages across the value chain, and for extending technical support to different stakeholders,'' she added.

The software will revolutionise mining operations in the state, Bamhrah said, adding that it is expected to become operational on April 17.

''The software will be integrated with mParivahan to ensure that vehicle details are verified before a challan is issued. A command and control centre will be established to monitor vehicle movements. Department officials will also be able to verify the loaded vehicle and its challan through an app,'' she said.

The software is also being integrated with VLTS (Vehicle Location Tracking System) to track vehicles, the official said.

The route chart will be digitised to track diversions and generate alerts, she said.

This financial year, the state has collected a revenue of Rs 2,400 crore from sand mining till February. In the previous fiscal, total collection was Rs 1,700 crore.

