Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls with tech shares as yields up

Yields have climbed from six-months lows hit Friday as investors have been cautiously optimistic that stress in the banking sector following some recent regional bank failures may be subsiding. Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc were up about 2.2% on Tuesday, a day after the stock rose more than 50% after it said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 00:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls with tech shares as yields up

U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon trading on Tuesday, led by a nearly 1% decline in the Nasdaq as higher Treasury yields hit technology-related shares.

Shares of Apple and Microsoft along with other technology-related shares, which tend to be the most negatively affected by rising yields, weighed the most on the S&P 500. Yields have climbed from six-months lows hit Friday as investors have been cautiously optimistic that stress in the banking sector following some recent regional bank failures may be subsiding.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc were up about 2.2% on Tuesday, a day after the stock rose more than 50% after it said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank. U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March, according to a survey, which also showed Americans are becoming a bit anxious about the labor market.

The rise in yields "is causing a little bit of cautiousness in the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York, while data suggested "consumers are not too cheerful about rates going up and the prospects of a recession." Investors also paid close attention to comments in the first congressional hearing into the collapse of the two U.S. regional lenders. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers pressed the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator on whether the central bank should have been more aggressive in its oversight of Silicon Valley Bank.

"If the market thinks there's not a banking crisis and that's in the rear view mirror, that would mean the Fed is able to hold rates higher for longer," said Irene Tunkel, chief U.S. equity strategist at BCA Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.04 points, or 0.33%, to 32,324.04, the S&P 500 lost 19.76 points, or 0.50%, to 3,957.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.51 points, or 0.9%, to 11,663.33.

The KBW regional banking index was down on the day. Strategists said that as lenders report quarterly results from next month, the market will learn more details about the health of banks following the collapse of some big regional lenders that fanned fears of a sector-wide contagion.

Alibaba Group Holding jumped 14.1% after the company said it plans to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.53-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 124 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023