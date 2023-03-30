Ultra Media and Entertainment Launches Marathi OTT Platform “Ultra Jhakaas”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Ultra Media and Entertainment, a leading provider of entertainment content in India since 1982, has launched its new Marathi OTT platform "Ultra Jhakaas" that promises an unmatched content and viewing experience for its users.The new platform offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, web series and other premium content and promises to deliver an unmatched viewing experience to global audiences.

The Ultra Jhakaas OTT platform is designed to cater to the needs of today's tech-savvy and content-hungry audiences who want to watch their favorite shows anytime, anywhere, and on any device. The platform offers a seamless and user-friendly interface that allows viewers to browse and watch content effortlessly.

''We are excited to launch our new OTT platform, Ultra Jhakaas, which represents our commitment to providing high-quality entertainment content to our viewers,'' said Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment. ''With the Ultra Jhakaas platform, we are not only expanding our reach but also providing our viewers with a unique and immersive viewing experience that they won't find anywhere else.'' "We are also building strong content pipeline to provide non-stop entertainment to our users." The Ultra Jhakaas OTT platform features an extensive collection of content across multiple genres, including action, drama, comedy, romance, and more. It also offers original programming produced exclusively for the platform. The platform is available on all major devices, including smartphones, tablets andsmart TVs. On this auspicious occasion of launch, we are thrilled to announce the exclusive premiere of "Gaon Aala Gotyat 15 Lakh Khatyat" and "Raudra" on the platform.

''Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that delivers an exceptional viewing experience to our users,'' said Mr.Venkat Garapati, Business Head, UltraJhakaas said . ''We have focused on every detail, from the content library to the user interface, to ensure that our users have the best possible experience when they watch content on our platform.'' Ultra Jhakaas is committed to providing its viewers with high-quality content and a seamless viewing experience.The platform has a library of more than 1000 titles and 2000+ hours of content available. In order to cater to our Marathi-speaking audience, we are delighted to announce the addition of a variety of Hollywood movies dubbed in Marathi. This will provide a wonderful chance for our viewers to enjoy popular blockbuster films in their native language.It has partnered with leading content providers and production houses to offer a diverse range of content to its viewers. Our upcoming projects feature renowned actors and directors.

It allows you to make 5 accounts under single login, each one of them can have personalized experience like watch list, continue watching, download, recommendation etc. Binge on our content even when you have no internet, wonder how? By downloading your favorite content, in the preferred resolution, you would want to enjoy watching the content, along with managing the storage. Ultra Jhakaas is offering all of its features in a subscription plan for less than one rupee per day, with a heavily discounted launch offer of Rs. 299/- per year. Also offers affordable quarterly subscription plan of Rs 149/- for viewers to availthe premium content. There is something for non-subscribersas well. Non-subscribers will have access to some of the premium content for FREE.

''Ultra Jhakaas family is excited to offer our viewers a diverse range of content that caters to their unique preferences and interests,'' said Ms. Brinda Agrawal, Head- Digital Marketing at Ultra Media and Entertainment. ''Our platform offers something for everyone, from blockbuster movies to critically acclaimed TV shows and documentaries.'' The Ultra Jhakaas app is now accessible for download on both the Play Store for Android users and the App Store for Apple users. By subscribing, viewers can gain access to a diverse range of content available in our vast library. For additional information, please visit www.ultrajhakaas.com Download the app and experience a new way to watch HD quality Marathi entertainment with your Family & Kids! Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ultrajhakaas.android App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ultra-jhakaas/id644358091

