UK economy grows in Q4, avoids recession - ONS
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 11:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Friday.
Economic output grew by 0.1% in the October-to-December period from the previous three months.
The Office for National Statistics had previously said the economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement