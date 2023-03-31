Left Menu

BBC names John Hardie to lead review of social media guidelines

Lineker was reinstated after three days and the BBC announced a review into how sports and other non-news presenters use social media to express their personal opinions. The review will start immediately, the broadcaster said on Friday, adding that it was expected to be completed by the summer with any changes to the BBC’s social media guidance to be published after that.

Britain's BBC on Friday named former television executive John Hardie to review its social media guidance for freelancers, after its existing policies came under fire following a row over impartiality with its highest paid presenter Gary Lineker.

The BBC, which has a mandate to be neutral, suspended Lineker for criticising the government's immigration policy earlier in March. Lineker was reinstated after three days and the BBC announced a review into how sports and other non-news presenters use social media to express their personal opinions.

The review will start immediately, the broadcaster said on Friday, adding that it was expected to be completed by the summer with any changes to the BBC’s social media guidance to be published after that. Hardie, a former CEO and editor-in-chief of ITN and an executive vice president at Walt Disney, has not worked for the BBC, the news company said in a statement.

