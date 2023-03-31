Left Menu

Aadhaar authentication transactions jump over 13% to cross 226 crore in February

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), while 5.67 million mobile numbers were seeded following residents application, the number saw a significant climb in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:42 IST
Aadhaar authentication transactions jump over 13% to cross 226 crore in February
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February 2023, a jump of more than 93 per cent over the previous month.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), while 5.67 million mobile numbers were seeded following residents application, the number saw a significant climb in February.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents  to link  their Aadhaar with mobile number for better and effective communication while availing welfare services and accessing multitude of voluntary services.

The jump is indicative of UIDAI’s continuous encouragement, facilitation, and residents’ willingness to keep their mobile number updated for availing various services. Nearly, 1700 Central and State social welfare direct benefit tansfer (DBT) and good governance schemes have been notified for use of Aadhaar.

There is a growing adoption and usage of Aadhaar across sectors in India. In the month of February alone, 226.29 crore number of Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed, more than 13 per cent growth over January when 199.62 crore such transactions were carried out.

Cumulatively, 9,255.57 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions have been executed so far, by the end of February 2023. While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP.

Similarly, Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a stellar role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business. More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in the month of February.

Adoption of e-KYC has reduced customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers and others. Cumulatively, Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has gone past 1,439.04 crore by the end of February.

Whether it is AePS for last mile banking, Aadhaar enabled DBT for direct fund transfer, e-KYC for identity verification, or authentications, Aadhaar has been playing a key role in supporting the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India, and enabling ease of living for residents.

During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity of residents in India and it is being used for availing several government schemes and services. Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years ago, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023