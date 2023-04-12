Investing in US Stocks Made Possible Through Bajaj Markets

India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, enables individuals to invest in US stocks. This is a service offered in response to increasing demand from Indian investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

By choosing Bajaj Markets to invest in US stocks, one can benefit from the partnership between Bajaj Financial Securities Limited and Vested Limited. This helps one gain from investment opportunities in the world's largest economy.

One can choose to invest in a diverse portfolio of stocks, which include those from technology giants like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as other popular companies like Coca-Cola and Ford.

The investment process is fully digital and can be completed with just a few steps. What’s more, there are several benefits of investing via Bajaj Markets. These include: • A user-friendly platform to venture into global markets • Focus on customer satisfaction via digital onboarding services • Secure investing with state-of-the-art encryption protocols On Bajaj Markets, one can not only choose to invest in US Stocks or open a Demat account, but also start saving with fixed-income instruments like Fixed Deposits, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB), and National Pension Scheme (NPS).

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

