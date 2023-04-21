Meet the 10 Best Astrologers in India who can help you make crucial life decisions!

Meet the top 10 best astrologers in India for 2023, carefully selected by Hindustan Metro, a popular news network in India. Prepare to be amazed by their incredible skills in predicting the future with unbelievable accuracy. These astrologers have a long history, vast experience, excellent skills, and modern online presence. They are experts in the craft of Vedic Science. Delhi based Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant, known for India's best online astrology platform Pavitra Jyotish has been chosen as the no 1 astrologer in India. Prem Kumar Sharma who recently became extremely popular with his celebrity predictions is placed second in this list with the world famous love astrologer Sunny occupying the third rank. Other top astrologers in the list include Ashok S. Sharma, Pt. Ajai Bhambi, Astro Arun Pandit, Sunita Menon, Deepali Dubey, AS Kalra, and Dr. Sohini Shastri. Let's take a quick look at all these top masters of Vedic Science. PT. UMESH CHANDRA PANT Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant, who is based in Delhi, has been ranked at the top in list of the best astrologers in India released by Hindustan Metro for 2023. With over 34 years of experience in Indian Vedic astrology, he has a reputation for using cutting-edge techniques to solve various life problems, including finances, career, marriage, business, relationships, academics, and more. Interestingly, Umesh ji is also highly regarded as the best career astrologer in India. Another reason for picking Pt. Umesh Pant at the first position in this list is that he has a compassionate approach to his clients' problems and is committed to treating everyone equally without any discrimination. He sees astrology as a tool for personal growth and self-discovery and uses it to provide effective astrological solutions. The Online Astrology Services of Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant have an impeccable track record and has been recognized as one of the top three astrologers in Delhi for seven years in a row. He offers Online Vedic Astrology Services, Puja and Anushthan Services, Astrological remedies for mental peace, Love Marriage Problem Solution, Indian Astrology predictions, and Free Horoscope by date of birth. He is the founder of Pavitra Jyotish, which is currently the leading and most trusted online platform in India. With his vast knowledge and dedication to his clients' well-being, Hindustan Metro undoubtedly believes that he is one of the best modern-day astrologers in the world. PREM KUMAR SHARMA Placed second in this list is Prem Kumar Sharma, the mechanical engineer turned master online astrologer who is famous for his online horoscopes predictions, and numerology. In fact, he's even suggested some hardcore astrological remedies that have worked wonders for his clients, cementing his status as India's second best astrologer according to Hindustan Metro. Notably, after some years of his practice, his predictions about prominent politicians and weather patterns proved accurate, he became mighty famous in the field of Astrology. Currently, he is continuing his research to enhance the accuracy of his predictions even more. SUNNY ASTROLOGER He is also known as the Love Astrologer due to his accuracy in forecasting love problems and love problem solutions. He blends traditional and modern astrology to provide easy love problem solutions to people thereby helping them make crucial life decisions. Sunny focuses on relationships, love, and compatibility between individuals based on their astrological signs. Many people turn to his world famous love astrology to better understand their relationships and gain insight into their future prospects for love and romance. ASHOK S. SHARMA He uses his knowledge of traditional Jyotish and Vaastu Shastra practices to provide comprehensive guidance for all aspects of your life. From astrology to gemstones and janampatri, he is the expert you can trust to help you make crucial life decisions. PT. AJAI BHAMBI He is a renowned astrologer in India, has over 40 years of experience and is known for his accurate prognostications. He combines ancient Vedic techniques with modern astrology to help his clients achieve balance and harmony in their lives. ASTRO ARUN PANDIT Astro Arun Pandit is a spiritual leader who has helped more than 50,000 people find their path through his Astro-spiritual consultations. He has over 10 million social media followers and is changing the face of astrology in India. SUNITA MENON Famous for advising Ekta Kapoor to add K in the names of her TV shows, celebrity astrologer and online numerologist Menon is an expert in Kundli matchmaking with accuracy. DEEPALI DUBEY Pranic Healing expert Deepali Dubey is a popular choice for clients looking for paranormal activities and past life regression rather than free online astrology or horoscopes. AS KALRA Haridwar based numerologist, palmist, and online horoscope specialist, AS Kalra is amongst the best 10 astrologers in India who can help you make crucial life decisions. DR. SOHINI SHASTRI She is an astrologer, philanthropist, and life coach, and is famous for her expertise in Vedic Astrology, Gemology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Colour Therapy. Hindustan Metro used a comprehensive approach to select the above best 10 astrologers in India. Various factors were considered, including history, experience, service quality, special features, and online presence, among others.

