Google expands YouTube chips to Sheets

Google is expanding YouTube chips to Sheets to help you more easily manage YouTube content. It lets you add YouTube data, such as the title, description, and video preview, directly into your spreadsheet cell.

"Earlier this year, we added place chips, finance chips, and expanded date capabilities to Google Sheets as the latest innovations in smart canvas. Today, we're adding even more features that help you access and include rich, context-setting information directly in Sheets," Google wrote in a post.

To add YouTube smart chip;

Open a spreadsheet in Google Sheets.

To view the YouTube video preview, hover over a cell with a YouTube video link.

At the bottom of the preview, click Replace URL > Chip.

In addition, you can now insert multiple smart chips and text into a single cell using the @ menu. This additional smart chip functionality enhances your ability to quickly preview and interact with even more context-setting information in Google Sheets.

These features will be gradually rolled out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting on April 26, 2023, and May 10, 2023, respectively. The gradual rollout can take up to 15 days for feature visibility, meaning not all users may see the new features immediately.

The new smart chip functionality in Google Sheets will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.