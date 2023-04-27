Left Menu

Google expands YouTube chips to Sheets

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:41 IST
Google expands YouTube chips to Sheets
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is expanding YouTube chips to Sheets to help you more easily manage YouTube content. It lets you add YouTube data, such as the title, description, and video preview, directly into your spreadsheet cell.

"Earlier this year, we added place chips, finance chips, and expanded date capabilities to Google Sheets as the latest innovations in smart canvas. Today, we're adding even more features that help you access and include rich, context-setting information directly in Sheets," Google wrote in a post.

To add YouTube smart chip;

  • Open a spreadsheet in Google Sheets.
  • To view the YouTube video preview, hover over a cell with a YouTube video link.
  • At the bottom of the preview, click Replace URL > Chip.

In addition, you can now insert multiple smart chips and text into a single cell using the @ menu. This additional smart chip functionality enhances your ability to quickly preview and interact with even more context-setting information in Google Sheets.

These features will be gradually rolled out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting on April 26, 2023, and May 10, 2023, respectively. The gradual rollout can take up to 15 days for feature visibility, meaning not all users may see the new features immediately.

The new smart chip functionality in Google Sheets will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023