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Congress-Led Bloc Criticized for Opposing Women's Reservation Bill

BJP's national vice president Lata Usendi accused the Congress-led India Bloc of betraying women by opposing a Constitutional Amendment bill. The bill aimed at increasing women's representation in legislatures failed to get a two-third majority. Usendi criticized Congress for their stance against women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:53 IST
Congress-Led Bloc Criticized for Opposing Women's Reservation Bill
Lata Usendi
  • Country:
  • India

Lata Usendi, the BJP's national vice president, has accused the Congress-led India Bloc of betraying the country's women by opposing a key Constitutional Amendment bill. The proposed legislation, which sought a 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, failed in the Lok Sabha without achieving a necessary two-thirds majority.

Usendi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ongoing efforts to promote women's welfare, emphasizing his intention to boost their participation in parliament and assemblies. However, she expressed disappointment over the opposition stalling what she termed a 'historic bill' in Parliament.

Usendi accused Congress of displaying an 'anti-women' stance, claiming it betrayed the hopes of 700 million women. She asserted that these actions have exposed Congress's true colors, while the BJP will continue to champion women's empowerment in legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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