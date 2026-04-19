Congress-Led Bloc Criticized for Opposing Women's Reservation Bill

Lata Usendi, the BJP's national vice president, has accused the Congress-led India Bloc of betraying the country's women by opposing a key Constitutional Amendment bill. The proposed legislation, which sought a 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, failed in the Lok Sabha without achieving a necessary two-thirds majority.

Usendi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ongoing efforts to promote women's welfare, emphasizing his intention to boost their participation in parliament and assemblies. However, she expressed disappointment over the opposition stalling what she termed a 'historic bill' in Parliament.

Usendi accused Congress of displaying an 'anti-women' stance, claiming it betrayed the hopes of 700 million women. She asserted that these actions have exposed Congress's true colors, while the BJP will continue to champion women's empowerment in legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)