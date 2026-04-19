Former Latur Mayor Suresh Pawar Dies After Heart Attack

Former Latur Mayor Suresh Pawar passed away following a heart attack on Sunday, reported family sources. Pawar, who was visiting his daughter in Pune, succumbed to the attack early in the morning.

A seasoned politician, Pawar spent many years as a Congress corporator in the Latur Municipal Council, occupying key positions, including the chairmanship of various committees. His political journey saw him joining the BJP to become the mayor of Latur in 2017.

At the time of his untimely death, Pawar was associated with the Shiv Sena. His funeral took place later in the day in his hometown of Latur.

(With inputs from agencies.)