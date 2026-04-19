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Former Latur Mayor Suresh Pawar Dies After Heart Attack

Former Latur Mayor Suresh Pawar, aged in his late 50s, died of a heart attack while visiting his daughter in Pune. Originally a Congress corporator, Pawar later joined the BJP to serve as mayor and was a member of Shiv Sena at the time of his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:54 IST
Former Latur Mayor Suresh Pawar Dies After Heart Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Former Latur Mayor Suresh Pawar passed away following a heart attack on Sunday, reported family sources. Pawar, who was visiting his daughter in Pune, succumbed to the attack early in the morning.

A seasoned politician, Pawar spent many years as a Congress corporator in the Latur Municipal Council, occupying key positions, including the chairmanship of various committees. His political journey saw him joining the BJP to become the mayor of Latur in 2017.

At the time of his untimely death, Pawar was associated with the Shiv Sena. His funeral took place later in the day in his hometown of Latur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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