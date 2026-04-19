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Amit Shah Criticizes Congress and DMK Over Women's Reservation Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress and DMK for opposing the Women's Reservation amendment bill in Lok Sabha, accusing them of betraying women. Shah assured that Prime Minister Modi's government would ensure justice for women and reform Tamil Nadu's political landscape amid accusations against DMK's 'dynastic politics' and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:57 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Congress and DMK Over Women's Reservation Bill
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and DMK on Sunday for voting against the Women's Reservation amendment bill in Lok Sabha, accusing these parties of betraying women by blocking their quota access in Parliament and state Assemblies.

Shah, speaking during a roadshow for BJP's Modakurichi candidate Kirthika Shivkumar, asserted that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would refute this 'conspiracy' and ensure justice for women. He expressed confidence in the formation of an NDA-led government with AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami at the helm after the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP leader also criticized the DMK's apparent 'dynastic politics' and lawlessness. Shah assured that the alliance, if elected, would restore law and order in the state, drawing enthusiastic support during a roadshow in Mylapore with NDA members, including Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP) and P Valarmathi (AIADMK).

(With inputs from agencies.)

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