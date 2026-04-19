Nationwide Crackdown on Child Marriages: NCW Chairperson's Urgent Call

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated a nationwide advisory demanding urgent, coordinated action to curb child marriages. This comes amid rising concerns about these illegal unions' persistence, particularly during traditional celebrations like Akshaya Tritiya.

Despite the existence of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the NCW underscores the troubling continuation of such practices, posing risks to girls' health and education. Child marriage is a cognisable, non-bailable offence, and those involved face strict legal repercussions.

Authorities are urged to enforce the prohibition and launch awareness campaigns. The NCW calls for vigilant monitoring, collaboration with NGOs and local leaders, and a hotline for immediate intervention, reaffirming its commitment to children's safety and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)