BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:43 IST
May 7 (Reuters) -
* BINANCE SAYS TEMPORARILY CLOSED BTC WITHDRAWALS AS THE BITCOIN NETWORK IS EXPERIENCING A CONGESTION ISSUE - TWEET
* BINANCE SAYS CURRENTLY WORKING ON A FIX UNTIL THE NETWORK IS STABILIZED AND WILL REOPEN BTC WITHDRAWALS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE - TWEET Source text: https://tinyurl.com/433ffrcr
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
