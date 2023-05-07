BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

May 7 (Reuters) -

* BINANCE SAYS TEMPORARILY CLOSED BTC WITHDRAWALS AS THE BITCOIN NETWORK IS EXPERIENCING A CONGESTION ISSUE - TWEET

* BINANCE SAYS CURRENTLY WORKING ON A FIX UNTIL THE NETWORK IS STABILIZED AND WILL REOPEN BTC WITHDRAWALS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE - TWEET Source text: https://tinyurl.com/433ffrcr

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)