Left Menu

Bet365 must pay compensation to Danish soccer star Eriksen and others, court finds

Online gambling service Bet365 must pay compensation to 23 Danish athletes, including soccer star Christian Eriksen, for using their names and photos on social media without consent, Denmark's maritime and commercial court ruled on Monday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-05-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:43 IST
Bet365 must pay compensation to Danish soccer star Eriksen and others, court finds
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Online gambling service Bet365 must pay compensation to 23 Danish athletes, including soccer star Christian Eriksen, for using their names and photos on social media without consent, Denmark's maritime and commercial court ruled on Monday. The owner of Bet365, Malta-based Hillside Plc, was ordered to pay 4.7 million Danish crowns ($697,000) to the athletes, including badminton player and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, football player Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Manchester United midfielder Eriksen, whose image was used the most frequently according to the plaintiffs, was awarded the largest sum amounting to 1.45 million crowns, the verdict showed. While Bet365 had argued that its use of names and images should be regarded as editorial content, and was therefore not subject to payments, the court found instead that it amounted to marketing that required consent.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the company or its lawyers for comment. ($1 = 6.7433 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023