BRIEF-Leading Global Bedding Company Tempur Sealy To Acquire Mattress Firm, The Nation's Largest Mattress Specialty Retailer

Tempur Sealy International Inc : * LEADING GLOBAL BEDDING COMPANY TEMPUR SEALY TO ACQUIRE MATTRESS FIRM, THE NATION'S LARGEST MATTRESS SPECIALTY RETAILER

* TEMPUR SEALY - PROPOSED DEAL FOR TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.0 BILLION. * TEMPUR SEALY - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS BEFORE SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR POST CLOSE

* TEMPUR SEALY - ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF RUN-RATE SYNERGIES, DEAL EXPECTED TO DELIVER LOW DOUBLE DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETION * TEMPUR SEALY-DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED BY ABOUT $2.7 BILLION OF CASH CONSIDERATION, $1.3 BILLION IN STOCK CONSIDERATION ISSUED TO MATTRESS FIRM SHAREHOLDERS

* TEMPUR SEALY - EXPECTS TO EXPAND EXISTING BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY APPOINTING TWO MUTUALLY-AGREED MATTRESS FIRM DIRECTORS TO CO'S BOARD, POST CLOSE * TEMPUR SEALY - TO REALIZE AT LEAST $100 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR FOUR AFTER DEAL CLOSING

* TEMPUR SEALY - FOLLOWING DEAL, MATTRESS FIRM'S AND TEMPUR SEALY'S SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 16.6% AND 83.4% OF COMBINED CO, RESPECTIVELY * TEMPUR SEALY - TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE TEMPUR SEALY SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL

