Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo-Japan's US ambassador

Japan is working towards the opening of a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, Japan's ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita said on Tuesday.

Tomita made the comment at an event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington when asked about a report in the Nikkei Asia this month saying that the U.S.-led alliance was planning to open such an office, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

"The point you mentioned is one of the things that we are working on to strengthen our partnership. But I really haven't heard any final confirmation of that, but we are working in that direction," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)