Telangana govt launches India’s first Robotics Framework

In addition, Telangana is planning to organize a Global Robotics Summit to showcase its growing robotics ecosystem and attract investments from across the world.To fulfill its vision, the state shall set up a separate body called the Telangana Robotics Innovation Center TRIC which shall be responsible for the implementation of this framework and will be the nodal point to implement the Key Pillars of the Framework, the release added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:59 IST
The Telangana government on Tuesday launched State Robotics Framework, a first of its kind policy in India, aimed at creating a sustainable robotics ecosystem and to position the state as a leader in the field of robotics.

The Framework is a comprehensive roadmap that outlines the state's vision for the development of the robotics ecosystem in the state and contributing to the growth of the industry in the country, an official release said.

The framework was developed by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department of Telangana in collaboration with the All India Robotics Association and inputs from academia, industry experts and stakeholders. The framework focuses on leveraging robotics technology to drive growth and development across four key domains – agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and consumer robotics.

The state will set up a Robo park equipped with testing facilities, co-working options, and co-production/manufacturing options either at sites owned by the state or in partnership with the industry, academia, and incubators, at competitive rates. Besides, the state will establish a world-class robotics accelerator to provide startups with the necessary incubation, infrastructure, authorization support, market insights, investor connect, and mentorship support, the release said.

Launching the framework, K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries, said as Telangana continues to strive towards technological advancements and development, the state is committed to embracing new technologies and promoting innovation across sectors, ensuring a better tomorrow for all.

" I'm confident that the four key focus domains and five key pillars in the framework will nurture and promote a vibrant and sustainable robotics industry in Telangana," the Minister said.

On the occasion, the state also signed MoUs with five organizations, including academic institutions, industry associations, and incubators. In addition, Telangana is planning to organize a Global Robotics Summit to showcase its growing robotics ecosystem and attract investments from across the world.

To fulfill its vision, the state shall set up a separate body called the Telangana Robotics Innovation Center (TRIC) which shall be responsible for the implementation of this framework and will be the nodal point to implement the Key Pillars of the Framework, the release added.

