Nearly 74 per cent of Indian organisations surveyed have scope for significant improvement in their last-mile logistics to provide speed, convenience, and delivery experience to customers, early insights from Locus' Last-Mile Maturity Assessment (LMMA) indicate.

The assessment saw participation from leading enterprises from India, UAE, Indonesia, North America, Saudi Arabia, and other emerging markets. These companies operate across diverse sectors such as third-party logistics (3PL), manufacturing, e-commerce, and retail.

''About 74 per cent of Indian organisations have scope for significant improvement in their last-mile fulfillment to provide the best speed, convenience, and delivery experience to customers, according to early findings from Locus' Last-Mile Maturity Assessment (LMMA),'' according to a statement.

The LMMA is a benchmarking tool that helps enterprises analyse their strengths, find new opportunities for growth in their logistics operations, and provide personalised business insights.

