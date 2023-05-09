Left Menu

Gizmore partners with Staunch Electronics India for hearable, wearable devices

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:54 IST
Gizmore partners with Staunch Electronics India for hearable, wearable devices

Smart devices and accessories maker Gizmore on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Staunch Electronics India.

This will help Gizmore to expand its presence in the hearable and wearable categories and bring innovative products to its customers, said a joint statement.

''With Staunch Electronics India as its strategic manufacturing partner, Gizmore is targeting a 5 per cent market share in the hearable and wearable category by the end of this fiscal year,'' it said.

This partnership will pave the way for Gizmore to introduce new and exciting products, giving customers access to technology and premium quality products at an aﬀordable price, it added.

Gizmore plans to sell one million audio devices in 2023-24, with a major focus on the truly wireless earphones category.

The company will introduce 5-6 new truly wireless earphones in the coming quarter, featuring technology such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Gizmore's CEO and Co-Founder Sanjay Kalirona said: ''The partnership is aligned with vision to create innovative products. With Staunch's expertise in manufacturing, we are confident that we will be able to deliver innovative and high-quality products to our customers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023