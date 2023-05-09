Left Menu

US wants WHO to invite Taiwan to observe May meeting -Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:29 IST
US wants WHO to invite Taiwan to observe May meeting -Blinken

The United States strongly encourages the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21-30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. "Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO's commitment to an inclusive, 'health for all' approach to international health cooperation," Blinken said in a statement.

U.S. support for Taiwanese participation is in line with Washington's one China policy, Blinken aded.

