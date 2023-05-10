(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX is all set to launch a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, May 10. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites will take off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:09 p.m. PT (20:09 UTC).

The first stage booster that will be supporting today's mission has previously supported the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission as well as one Starlink mission. Once Falcon 9's first and second stages separate, the former will embark on a journey back to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

In case of any issues or delays, there is a backup opportunity scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 12:55 p.m. PT (19:55 UTC).

Targeting Wednesday, May 10 at 1:09 p.m. PT for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 9, 2023

For those eager to witness this exciting launch, SpaceX will be providing a live webcast of the mission. The webcast is set to commence approximately five minutes prior to liftoff.

The deployment of these additional satellites will further bolster SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to users around the world, particularly in areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking or unavailable, and bridge the digital divide.

Update

Falcon 9 successfully launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit and its first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.