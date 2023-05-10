Dyson launches Gujarat's first Dyson Demo store in Ahmedabad

Dyson India has announced the opening of its Dyson Demo store in Gujarat. Located inside the Palladium Mall which is known to be Gujarat's largest premium luxury mall, this new immersive space is Dyson's first demo store in the state. It's a part of Dyson's global drive to grow its direct-to-consumer retail ambitions.

The Dyson Demo store will be home to Dyson's full portfolio of key technologies, helping customers explore, and better understand how Dyson technology works. This space will enable customers to experience Dyson technology with demonstration zones and interactive displays that show the machines at work. From showing the effectiveness of Dyson vacuums on the different floor types and debris (from cereal to feathers to confetti) in a 'real-life' setting to air quality demonstrations that show real-time indoor air quality data, to Dyson styling stations where shoppers can have their hair styled with the latest Dyson technology. Owners and shoppers can now have an uninterrupted, hands-on experience, leading to the ultimate ''try-before-you-buy'' retail experience in real life settings.

'' At Dyson we believe that a first hand-experience of our machines helps consumers to better understand our technology. This is our first Dyson Demo store in the state of Gujarat. We will now be closer to our consumers and the store will provide a unique retail space to explore, test and experience our proprietary and latest technology. Our trained Demo Experts are looking forward to assisting our consumers in Ahmedabad,'' said Ankit Jain, MD Dyson India.

To experience Dyson's recently launched technology first-hand, including the Dyson V15 Detect and the Dyson AirwrapTM Multi-styler, customers can meet a Dyson Expert who provides advice. The Dyson stylists also provide personalised styling services using the Dyson AirwrapTM Multi-styler and other Dyson hair care technology, based on hair type and styling needs. Complimentary in-store styling appointments may also be booked through the website www.dyson.in or by calling the store directly.

DYSON.IN No matter where you are in the world, you can experience the science and engineering behind Dyson's technologies by coming to Dyson directly at Dyson.in. Bringing the experience of physical retail to shoppers in their own homes, Dyson experts are available for live video demonstration of exclusive Dyson machines. Whether it be cleaning demos, air purification guidance or styling tips, owners can get support directly from Dyson Experts. Live chat functionality also allows people to ask questions to ensure they get the right Dyson for their home environment, with free next-day delivery once the decision is made1. Dyson's Direct channels offer exclusive technology and the opportunity to personalise both the tool itself and its accompanying accessories.

Dyson Demo Stores in India - The new Dyson Demo Store is officially open to public - The Dyson Demo Store in Ahmedabad at the Palladium Mall spans 20ft x 64 ft and respectively. - In addition, the Dyson Demo stores are also present across multiple locations in India, including DLF Promenade and Select City Walk in New Delhi, Mall of India in Noida, Orion Mall and Phoenix Market city in Bengaluru, VR Mall in Chennai, Viman Nagar in Pune, High Street Phoenix, Seawoods, Palladium and R-City in Mumbai and Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad.

- In addition to Dyson's demo stores, Dyson products are available through third-party touch points such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Nykaa stores and Salons. Thus, making the Dyson experience for consumers at over 500+ brand touch points across India Dyson's portfolio of key technologies on display at the new Demo store will be: Dyson AirwrapTM Multi-Styler Dyson unveiled its best-performing and most efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler for the Indian market. The next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier [1] – with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength [2]. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways [3] in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

Dyson V15TM Detect vacuum cleaner Dyson's most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum - Dyson V15TM Detect vacuum cleaner Laser detects the particles users can't normally see. A precisely-angled laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors – so users don't miss anything. Measures microscopic dust particles - A piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles – automatically increasing suction power when needed. Scientific proof of a deep clean - The LCD screen shows what's been sucked up, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean.

Dyson Pure CoolTM Advanced Technology Only Dyson air purifiers come with Air MultiplierTM technology and 350 degrees oscillation that allows them to project purified air around the whole room properly.

Visitors can experience the Dyson Pure CoolTM Advanced Technology Tower air purifier and Dyson Pure CoolTM Advanced Technology Desk air purifier. The machines automatically detect airborne particles and gases and simultaneously reports to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real time, encouraging well-being and maintaining comfort levels in the home.

Dyson experts are on hand to explain the way in which the hardware and software integrate to give the machine intelligence and reveal invisible airborne pollutants. ABOUT DYSON Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 800 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the earlystage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs over 13,000 people globally including a 5,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 84 markets in over 300 Dyson Demo stores, 50 of which opened around the world in 2021 including a new Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and in 2022 will spend £600m of this investment in technology, facilities, and laboratories. Dyson has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies for haircare, air purification, robotics, lighting and hand drying.

Founded in 2002, the James Dyson Foundation is an international charity that empowers aspiring engineers, supports engineering education and invests in medical research, donating over £140m to charitable causes to date. The James Dyson Award is the Foundation's annual design competition and is open to current and recent design and engineering students. Since starting in 2005, the Award has supported more than 285 inventions worldwide, providing funds to support their commercialisation; 70% of James Dyson Award past global winners are following up and pursuing their inventions full time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)