Unique ecosystem of suppliers to help Walmart export goods worth USD 10 bln from India annually by 2027: CEO

Retail giant Walmart on Wednesday said India's unique ecosystem of suppliers will help the company in achieving its goal of exporting goods worth USD 10 billion from the country annually by 2027.

Addressing Indian suppliers and partners, Walmart Inc President and CEO Doug McMillon reaffirmed the roadmap for strengthening partnerships with Indian communities, expanding opportunities for Indian businesses and fostering transformative and innovative solutions for retail from India to the world.

India's unique ecosystem of suppliers will help power Walmart's goal of exporting goods worth USD 10 billion from India annually by 2027, according to a statement.

''Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term. We are excited about the Indian suppliers and partners who make quality, affordable, and sustainable products for our customers and members around the world.

''We are proud that our business can support India's growth by creating jobs, strengthening communities, and accelerating India's progress as a manufacturing destination,'' he said in a statement.

Walmart leadership, including McMillon and Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International, interacted with a cross section of suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans and MSMEs across key India programs and initiatives.

These include Walmart Sourcing, Walmart Vriddhi, Flipkart and Flipkart Samarth, PhonePe, Walmart Marketplace, Walmart Global Tech in India, and the Walmart Foundation.

''India has long been a priority market for Walmart, and we care deeply about the country and its future. I am continually impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit across the country, and that spirit is one of the reasons Walmart is proud to play a small part in India's growth story,'' Judith McKenna said.

In December 2020, the retailer announced to triple its exports of goods from India to USD 10 billion each year by 2027, endorsing India's continuing rise as a global hub of manufacturing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)