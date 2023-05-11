Uniphore Wins Best Customer Experience Technology from Ventana Research’s Annual Digital Innovation Awards

Chennai, India, Palo Alto, Calif. – Business Wire India Uniphore, the global leader in Conversational AI and Automation announced today that the Uniphore X Platform has been selected as the winner in the Customer Experience category of the 16th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. This award recognizes technology vendors that best exemplify innovation in applications and technologies that support engagement with customers.

The Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards are a prestigious technology award, recognizing pioneering vendors that are driving innovation and achieving breakthrough performance. The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts who evaluate technology vendors and their solutions based on innovation, ease of use, and the value they bring to customers.

Uniphore X Platform is a comprehensive platform that enables businesses to realize the value of every conversation and delivers exceptional customer experiences across all channels and touchpoints, including voice, chat, and messaging. The platform leverages cutting-edge conversational and video AI, and machine learning technologies to understand and interpret customer needs and intent, and to provide personalized, contextually relevant experiences at every touchpoint.

''Winning the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Customer Experience is a noteworthy achievement for Uniphore and a strong validation of our platform strategy,'' said Annie Weckesser, CMO, Uniphore. ''We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering the best possible experiences for our customers. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams who are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible for our customers.'' Uniphore has a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence. The company's solutions are used by leading enterprises around the world to transform customer experiences and drive business growth. Uniphore's X platform enables businesses to automate complex processes, improve agent productivity, and deliver personalized experiences at scale.

''We are thrilled to recognize Uniphore as the winner in the Customer Experience category of the 16th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards,'' said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer, Ventana Research. ''Uniphore X Platform is an outstanding example of the kind of innovative technology that is enabling modernization for customer experiences that are essential across any channel of interaction. Congratulations to Uniphore for continuing in its investments to innovate and meet organizations' needs today and in the future.''

About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in conversational AI and automation. Every day, billions of conversations happen across industries — Financial Service, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Travel, Hospitality and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

Uniphore believes companies that best understand and act on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive platform that combines conversational AI, computer vision, emotion and tonal analysis, workflow automation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business-user-friendly UX to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

