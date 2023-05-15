Ericsson completes charging consolidation programme for Vodafone Idea

Telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday announced the completion of charging consolidation programme for telco Vodafone Idea Ltd, replacing three existing Online Charging Solutions (OCS) with Ericsson Charging as the single solution across India.

VIL now has a simplified prepaid charging stack, which means uniformity of architecture in charging and data policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), customer experience, life cycle management, product modelling and configuration, features and functions.

''VIL and Ericsson complete one of the world’s largest charging consolidation programmes in India,'' a statement said informing that Vodafone Idea(Vi) has become ''one of the largest customers for Ericsson Charging integrated with Ericsson Policy''.

''The programme is one of the industry’s largest successful installations of this type to date globally. This consolidated online charging solution with integrated data policy architecture enables faster product launches and better, more efficient ways of working,'' it said.

Implemented through the pandemic, the project is one of the first-of-its-kinds globally, and enabled migration and consolidation for over 300 million VIL subscribers capacity on Ericsson Charging system, the statement mentioned.

With a unified architecture and solution for integrated charging and data policy, the consolidated solution enables telecom operator to launch new products faster with more efficiency as well as with the agility to meet the demands of today’s digital environment and future business needs.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea said the future proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience but will also enable the company to launch new products and services at a faster pace.

Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson, said: ''These solutions enable Vi not only to capture and secure revenue streams but also take advantage of new digital business opportunities.''

