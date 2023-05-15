Left Menu

Ericsson completes charging consolidation programme for Vodafone Idea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:22 IST
Ericsson completes charging consolidation programme for Vodafone Idea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday announced the completion of charging consolidation programme for telco Vodafone Idea Ltd, replacing three existing Online Charging Solutions (OCS) with Ericsson Charging as the single solution across India.

VIL now has a simplified prepaid charging stack, which means uniformity of architecture in charging and data policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), customer experience, life cycle management, product modelling and configuration, features and functions.

''VIL and Ericsson complete one of the world’s largest charging consolidation programmes in India,'' a statement said informing that Vodafone Idea(Vi) has become ''one of the largest customers for Ericsson Charging integrated with Ericsson Policy''.

''The programme is one of the industry’s largest successful installations of this type to date globally. This consolidated online charging solution with integrated data policy architecture enables faster product launches and better, more efficient ways of working,'' it said.

Implemented through the pandemic, the project is one of the first-of-its-kinds globally, and enabled migration and consolidation for over 300 million VIL subscribers capacity on Ericsson Charging system, the statement mentioned.

With a unified architecture and solution for integrated charging and data policy, the consolidated solution enables telecom operator to launch new products faster with more efficiency as well as with the agility to meet the demands of today’s digital environment and future business needs.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea said the future proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience but will also enable the company to launch new products and services at a faster pace.

Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson, said: ''These solutions enable Vi not only to capture and secure revenue streams but also take advantage of new digital business opportunities.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish found in Kashmir's Dal Lake

Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish foun...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023