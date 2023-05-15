WhatsApp introduces Chat Lock to protect your most personal conversations

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called Chat Lock that provides users with an additional layer of security for their most personal conversations.

When a user locks a chat, the chat is no longer visible in the main inbox. Instead, it is moved to a separate folder, accessible only through authentication methods such as the device password or biometric verification, such as fingerprint recognition. In addition, the new feature automatically hides the content of the locked conversation in notifications, meaning when new messages arrive in a locked chat, their content will not be displayed in the notification preview.

By implementing this additional barrier, WhatsApp ensures that unauthorized users cannot access or read these locked chats without the user's explicit permission.

"We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives," WhatsApp said.

To lock a chat, simply chat the name of a one-to-one or group and select the lock option. To reveal the hidden chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and provide authentication by entering your phone's password or utilizing biometric verification.

WhatsApp said that it will add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats, enabling users to use a unique password different from the one they use for their phone.