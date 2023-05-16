BigBasket secures capex procurement ERP software from Zoho Corp

Technology company Zoho Corporation on Tuesday said it has implemented a custom-built capex procurement ERP software using Zoho Creator to online grocery seller BigBasket. The cloud-based customer enterprise resource planning (ERP) software has helped BigBasket to enhance its operational efficiency, streamline the processes, and significantly cut costs thereby saving Rs 3 crore in six months. ''With this solution, BigBasket has reduced the time taken to complete tasks by 50 per cent. It aims to utilise app development platform Zoho Creator's AI capabilities for the larger digital transformation and to replicate the solution for its operational expenditure model soon,'' the company said.

BigBasket said it processes around five lakh orders per day and in the previous conventional model resulted in limiting visibility into the projected budget versus the actual budget.

Capex procurement ERP with Zoho Creator removed the need for manual intervention, integrated business systems, and enabled better automation.

''Our platform is designed to provide businesses of all sizes with advanced visual workflow editors, automated and integrated business systems, and streamlined processes that solve complex problems,'' Zoho Creator, Head of Marketing and CX, Bharath Kumar said.

''We are thrilled to see that Zoho Creator has had on BigBasket's operational efficiency and look forward to supporting them in their future digital transformation initiatives,'' he said.

Zoho Creator enables businesses to build applications for their unique needs with advanced visual workflow editors, automate and integrate business systems, consolidate information and streamline processes at significantly lower costs.

The applications built on the web run on personal computers, tablets and Android-iOS mobile devices.

''One of the biggest challenges BigBasket faced was that we were using multiple software for the capex management process that needed a lot of manual intervention. However, we automated everything with various modules obtainable with Zoho Creator, including PO creation, vendor management, invoice processing, and real-time dashboards,'' BigBasket, Head of Procurement, Vinayaka Gangavati said.

''The custom-built solution drove significant process improvements and assisted us in creating scalable modern ERP software for the company. Moving forward, we want to replicate Zoho Creator for our operational expenditure model because currently we are using it for only capex,'' Gangavati added.

