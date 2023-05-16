Left Menu

Agraga raises Rs 70 cr in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:34 IST
Agraga raises Rs 70 cr in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

Digital logistics start-up Agraga has raised Rs 70 crore in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures with participation from Alteria, the company said on Tuesday.

The funds will enable Agraga to expand operations across India from its current presence in three cities to over 15 cities by March 2024, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to use the funds to expand footprint, enhance tech capabilities, optimize supply chain partnerships and improve its integrations with asset partners like ocean and air carriers, warehouses, transporters, and customs departments.

IvyCap Ventures Managing Partner Tej Kapoor will be joining the board of Agraga on behalf of IvyCap Ventures. On the investment, IvyCap Ventures, Founder, and Managing Partner, Vikram Gupta said, ''Their platform leverages technology to provide a transparent, streamlined, and cost-effective approach to the supply chain ecosystem, and we are excited about their vision of transforming the global logistics industry''.

''As we continue to expand our national and global presence and maintain our low-touch model, Agraga has the ability to provide scalable solutions to thousands of MSMEs,'' Agraga, Co-founder and CEO, Venkatesh Narayanaswamy said.

Agraga has a clientele of over 200 customers from the enterprise segment and MSMEs, and more than 500 digitally connected partners, providing them with avant-garde solutions in over 30 countries worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023