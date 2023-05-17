Russia dismisses Ukraine claim of shooting down six hypersonic missiles -RIA

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday dismissed Ukraine's claim that it shot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles overnight, saying Moscow had not launched that many, RIA news agency said.

RIA quoted Shoigu as saying Kyiv claimed to have shot down three times as many missiles as Russia had actually fired. His remarks, as cited by RIA, did not appear to refer specifically to the latest strike.

