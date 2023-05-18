Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:16 IST
Coursera expands online learning, new partnerships, certificates, GenAI features, hiring solutions

Edtech platform Coursera on Thursday said it is expanding online learning in the country with several new partnerships, degrees and certificates, GenAI features and hiring solutions.

''We're excited to see our continued momentum in India, driven by the efforts of institutions and the government to equip individuals with skills for a digital future,'' Coursera Chief Operating Officer Shravan Goli said in a statement.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets of the company and is critical to its global strategy, he said.

''We're proud to support and empower learners with several new content and platform innovations to accelerate the next phase of their education and career,'' he added.

Coursera has formed 4 new partnerships, introduced a career-focussed degree programme and two university certificates, the statement stated.

The online platform has introduced ChatGPT-powered tools and VR features to make learning and teaching more interactive, effective and personalised.

Also, the company is launching a skills-based recruitment service to unlock career opportunities for Coursera learners so that recruiters can use the talent dashboard to view pre-qualified entry-level talent and verify skill proficiency at scale with job-aligned assessments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

