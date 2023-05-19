Left Menu

AARGO EV join hands with Audi India, industry first initiative for EV owners, introduced ‘Charge my Audi’ feature on ‘myAudiConnect’ app

With a team of dedicated professionals and a customer-centric approach, AARGO EV has consistently delivered industry-leading solutions that have garnered acclaim and recognition, besides they hold the credit of being the first to conduct the longest in Kms and the Largest in terms EV owners participation, a record-breaking Green Drive in the year 2021, which received an overwhelming response of EV community.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:53 IST
AARGO EV join hands with Audi India, industry first initiative for EV owners, introduced ‘Charge my Audi’ feature on ‘myAudiConnect’ app
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra Audi India, the German luxury car manufacturer has chosen AARGO EV smart as one of their preferred partners to launch their groundbreaking offering, Charge my Audi' on the 'myAudiConnect. App' Audi India's revolutionary solution is set to transform the EV industry landscape and provide unprecedented benefits to businesses and consumers as a one-stop junction with a wide range of AARGO charging stations readily availability on en route. Charge my Audi, is going to be a game-changing solution that addresses the key challenges being faced by the EV community. AARGO and Audi India have been jointly working to find a solution to the many challenges, being faced today by the EV community extensively. With the ease of integration and robust nature, network stability; AARGO's EV becomes the obvious and the first choice of the Audi India. AARGO chargers enable this app to be competent enough to streamline their operations, boost productivity, and enhance the overall efficiency of the charging experience.

''We are incredibly excited to partner with Audi India for Charge my Audi, their industry-first solution for EV owners,'' said Mr Subhash Chander ex-Indian Navy Artificer (A/86) & Chief Executive Officer of the AARGO EV Smart. ''This innovative solution reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the EV sector. We believe that AARGO & Audi India will revolutionize the way businesses operate, unlocking new opportunities for growth and success.'' To celebrate this, AARGO EV is offering exclusive introductory offers and discounts for early adopters. This limited-time promotion presents an excellent opportunity for businesses and individuals to experience the transformative power of their newly commissioned 24Kw DC Fast Charger at Sarovar Portico Group of Hotel, Royal Hometel Suits at Dahisar, at an exceptional value.

For more information about our charging station and to take advantage of the introductory offers, please visit our website – www.aargoev.com While speaking on the occasion, Group Business head, Mr Sudhir Kumar Jasawat, informed the outlines of AARGO EV Smart, a leading CPO company known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. With a team of dedicated professionals and a customer-centric approach, AARGO EV has consistently delivered industry-leading solutions that have garnered acclaim and recognition, besides they hold the credit of being the first to conduct the longest (in Kms) and the Largest (in terms EV owner's participation), a record-breaking Green Drive in the year 2021, which received an overwhelming response of EV community. AARGO has chosen the path of conducting a "Green Drive" to promote the drive for the reduction of Carbon footprints. Last year in 2022, on the eve of the World EV Day Celebration (9th September) AARGO EV made a historical event by covering 650 Kms on their own AARGO's network, 25 EV owners marked their presence with family. And now with the successful launch of my AudiConnect & 24Kw DC chargers, it re-affirms AARGO's position as a trailblazer in the EV sector.

EV Owners and Participants of Green Drive 3.0 Courtesy: Green Drive 3.0 (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023