Chinese embassy in Japan says G7 creating division, confrontation
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:30 IST
China's embassy in Japan said on Saturday that the Group of Seven (G7) summit had instigated what it called bloc politics and urged the group to stop creating confrontation and division.
It also warned summit host Japan not to violate its good faith and seek to benefit at the expense of its neighbour.
