WeWork India appoints ex-SoftBank India country head Manoj Kohli as Ind Director

Manojs experience in managing and growing businesses of scale and charting their exponential growth will be an invaluable asset for the business as well as me.In his previous role as the Country Head of SoftBank, Kohli supported the SoftBank Group and Vision Fund in investing USD 15 billion in over 25 AI-focused portfolio companies in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:16 IST
Co-working major WeWork India on Monday said it has appointed Manoj Kohli, former country head of SoftBank India, as an independent director to its Board.

Anthony Yazbeck, President and Chief Operating Officer, WeWork Inc, will also join the Board. WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani said, ''In the past few years, WeWork India has grown significantly and proven to be a profitable and scalable business. Manoj's experience in managing and growing businesses of scale and charting their exponential growth will be an invaluable asset for the business as well as me''.

In his previous role as the Country Head of SoftBank, Kohli supported the SoftBank Group and Vision Fund in investing USD 15 billion in over 25 AI-focused portfolio companies in India. Kohli has previously served on the board of GSMA, held the position of Chairman of the CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business and is currently serving as the Chair of the CII Unicorn Forum for attracting new tech investments in India. He has worked extensively in the US, Europe, China and Japan, and built businesses in 25 countries in Asia Pacific and Africa. WeWork India continues to be bullish about its growth prospects as seen with the recent round of funding of Rs 550 crore in December 2022, a statement said.

The company clocked a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore in the 2022 calendar year and an EBITDA of Rs 185 crore. ''The appointment of Manoj Kohli will further bolster the company's vision to sustain the growth momentum as it continues to offer a superior workspace experience built upon its core principles of flexibility, accessibility and community,'' WeWork India said.

WeWork India has over 6.5 million sq ft of assets signed across 45 locations in NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

