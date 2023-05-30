Left Menu

NBA-Miami gets coveted fourth series win over Boston to reach Finals

Updated: 30-05-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 08:21 IST
The Miami Heat earned a resounding 103-84 away win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday to reach the Finals and avoid becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 playoff series lead.

After a dramatic defeat in the final three seconds at home on Saturday, the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler bounced back and were the more effective team at TD Garden to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday on Game 1 of the Finals.

