HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:07 IST
Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1328 GAUFF SURVIVES SCARE AGAINST MASAROVA

Last year's finalist Coco Gauff shook off an error-strewn opening set and found her footing to overcome Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. 1124 RUUD EASES INTO SECOND ROUND

Norway's fourth seed Casper Ruud, runner-up last year, eased to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer in the first round as he bids to reach a second straight Paris final. READ MORE:

1110 JABEUR STORMS PAST BRONZETTI Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who suffered a shock first-round exit last year, made a strong start to her campaign as the seventh seed cruised to a 6-4 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius.

