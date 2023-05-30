EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton to discuss AI rules with OpenAI CEO in June

EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco next month to discuss how the company will implement the bloc's world-leading rules on artificial intelligence (AI), EU officials said on Tuesday. Breton will also discuss an AI pact with Altman with the goal of getting OpenAI to join a group of European and non-European companies to apply the AI rules ahead of their enforcement in 2026, the EU officials said, asking not to be named.

Altman last week irked Breton after threatening to quit Europe if it becomes too hard to comply with the bloc's upcoming AI laws. In response, Breton, who devised the new rules, said they cannot be bargained.

"Breton will discuss the practical aspects of the implementation of the AI Act. It will be a working session, with an in-depth discussion on datasets," one of the EU officials said. Last week, after meeting Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Breton said the U.S. tech giant and the European Commission will discuss a voluntary AI pact to help companies anticipate implementation of the AI legislation.

