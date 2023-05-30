Goa to host five important G20 meets in June

Goa will host five important meetings of the G20 summit in June, which will cover topics of startups, finance, audit and tourism, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The meetings will bring together delegates from the world's major economies and provide an opportunity for dialogue and cooperation on global issues and challenges, said Sanjit Rodrigues, nodal officer for G20 meetings in Goa.

Briefing about the meetings, Startup20 India Chair and Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, Chintan Vaishnav said Startup20 Goa Sankalpana is the third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group for start-ups under the Indian Presidency of the G20 to be held on June 3 and 4.

"The meeting will be one of the platforms for discussions on a common framework to define startups. G20 member countries, including India and the US, will deliberate on the topic in order to promote the growth of new ventures," Vaishnav said.

The meeting in Goa on June 3 and 4 will try to come up with a framework that is applicable across G20 countries, he said.

The meeting will also focus on building consensus on the Draft Policy Communiqué, which was recently published by the Startup20 seeking public views, he said.

"The final communiqué will be taken to the Gurugram meeting scheduled on July 3 and 4. The engagement group has suggested a list of support measures for the sector based on the reports of its five task forces on foundation, alliances, finance, inclusion and sustainability," Vaishnav said.

Rodrigues said the International Financial Architecture Working Group (IFAWG) of G20 will hold its third meeting in Goa from June 5- 7 to explore ways to improve the international financial Architecture and address the pressing issues facing the global economy.

The SAI20 Summit, a meeting of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of the G20 countries is scheduled to take place in Goa from June 12 to 14 and aims to discuss and produce a consensus document in the form of a SAI20 communiqué, he said.

The 4th Tourism Working Group Meeting, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and WTTC (India initiative) will be held on June 19 and 20, he said.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss and address global tourism challenges and opportunities, he said.

The ministerial meeting of the tourism working group is scheduled to be held on June 21 and 22 with ministers of tourism from the G20 countries and other invited guests to discuss the outcomes of the previous working group meetings and adopt a joint declaration on tourism cooperation, Rodrigues said.

The Goa meet will result in two official documents: a "Goa Roadmap" that outlines a common vision for the G20 tourism working group on how to address five key areas through policies, strategies and practices; and a ministerial communiqué that summarises the main outcomes of the meeting, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)