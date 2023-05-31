White House says it condemns North Korea space launch

The White House said on Tuesday it condemned a North Korean space launch using ballistic missile technology and that it was assessing the situation in coordination with allies, according to National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge.

The satellite launch ended in failure after the rocket's second stage malfunctioned, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said.

