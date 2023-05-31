North Korea appears to have rushed satellite launch, South Korean lawmaker says
North Korea appears to have rushed its satellite launch that ended in failure on Wednesday after Seoul's recent space rocket launch, a South Korean lawmaker said citing his country's intelligence agency.
Lawmaker Yoo Sang-beom told journalists that Pyongyang may need several weeks at least to fix its rocket's problems.
