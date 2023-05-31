Left Menu

In sync with the emerging needs of todays technologically driven and fast-paced professional landscape, the programme is designed to create personalised upskilling paths for every employee through an assessment of their job roles, current competencies, and proficiencies, Air India said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:10 IST
Air India announces up-skilling programme for its employees * Private carrier Air India on Wednesday announced an up-skilling programme for its employees, which is in sync with its five-year transformation plan. With Gurukul.AI, Air India is seeking to ensure an enhanced personalised learning experience for all its employees, transitioning to a highly-skilled approach to create global capabilities, the company said in a statement. Air India said it will launch this innovative hub in phases, concurrently integrating emerging technologies and customising the system to cater to different departmental requirements such as In-flight services, ground services and engineering, among others. In sync with the emerging needs of today's technologically driven and fast-paced professional landscape, the programme is designed to create personalised upskilling paths for every employee through an assessment of their job roles, current competencies, and proficiencies, Air India said. *** PM Relocations acquires warehousing facility in Mumbai * Relocation business operator PM Relocations on Wednesday said it has acquired a new warehousing facility in Mumbai, taking its warehousing footprint to 25,000 square feet in the city.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth, it said in a statement.

With this, the company aims to address the increasing demand for storage and relocations within the city, catering to both short-term and long-term storage requirements, as well as commercial goods and fine art movements, it said.

The new warehouse at Shree Rajlaxmi Logistics Park offers a host of benefits to the company and its clients as with increased storage capacity, the company can streamline its operations, reducing transportation costs and enhancing flexibility, it stated. *** Revolt Motors sets up 11 new dealerships across India * Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors has set up 11 new dealerships in a single day across India as it looks to capitalise on the growing demand for its bikes, a release said on Wednesday. These 11 new dealerships will be strategically located in major cities and prominent regions throughout India, including Pune (second dealership), Raipur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Durg, Sangli, Buldana, Begusarai, Jhunjhunu, Agra and Haridwar, the company said.

