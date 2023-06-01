Left Menu

Spectacom Global secures Pre-Series A funding from Rainmatter Health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:57 IST
Spectacom Global secures Pre-Series A funding from Rainmatter Health
  • Country:
  • India

Spectacom Global - home to BunkerFit (India's only vernacular holistic health & wellness app) and Devils Circuit (India's biggest obstacle race), raised 11 crores in its Pre-Series A round from Rainmatter Health (an initiative by the Zerodha founders).

Apart from owning India's only vernacular holistic health & wellness app, Spectacom also owns getmybib.com - a sports focussed ticketing platform that is being launched soon, as well as holds majority stake in India's biggest obstacle race - The Devils Circuit.

The newly secured funds will be utilized to drive growth by launching additional participative IPs and investing in content development, marketing, and hiring.

Spectacom aims to grow across 4 key verticals - Events, Health-tech, Ticketing, and Media properties. With a vision of impacting 100 million lives by 2030, the aim is to cement its position in the fast-growing Health & Wellness space that is poised to reach a whopping $270+ Bn according to a report by IMARC, growing at a CAGR of over 5% annually.

Started in 2020 by Zeba Zaidi and Adnan Adeeb, the duo who introduced India to Obstacle Course racing, Spectacom already has Airtel Digital and a host of entrepreneurs such as Umang Bedi (co-founder Daily Hunt) on its cap table.

''I believe we will see a lot of growth as well as consolidation in the Health & Wellness space in the next few quarters. A lot of big players who have entered the market and raised funds at high valuations are now pivoting to a business model that aims for break even, if not profit. Our motto on the other hand has always been to build stable businesses with a strong bottom line. With Nithin Kamath on board, given his passion for fitness, we want to revolutionise this space and democratise fitness. We want to especially target Corporate India and to this end, we will be offering BunkerFit to all corporate employees for free,'' said Adnan Adeeb.

The BunkerFit app offers modules around training, yoga, mindfulness, and nutrition. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it aims to reach the entire Bharat and ensure everyone gets the tools and support they need to improve personal health & wellness.

''We see a lot of depth in what Adnan and Zeba are building. I have always promoted prioritising personal health and I am all for supporting initiatives that can bring about this change at a mass level,'' said Nithin Kamath.

About Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd: Gurgaon based Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd was set up in 2020 to address the rising focus on personal health and wellbeing. Through a mix of curated experiences, health tech offerings, and new age fitness solutions, SGPL aims to impact 100 million lives. Of especial interest for the company is Corporate wellness and most of its solutions are for this audience.

For further information, please contact : M : +91 8452064760 E : parnai.das@spectacom.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089477/Nitin_Kamath_and_Adnan_Adeeb.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023