Prayag Organizes Bhajan Sandhya to Honour Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal Ji on Prayag Founder's Day

A Soulful Evening with Shri Chitra Vichitra Ji and Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj In Picture – Shri Pradeep Mittal Ji, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Swami Hari Prasad Ji, Swami Raghvanand Ji, Mr.Deepak Aggarwal, Director Production and R & D – Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd New Delhi (India), June 1: Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd, a leading name in the field of bath fittings manufacturing, organized a magnificent Bhajan Sandhya on Tuesday, 30th May 2023 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, to commemorate the vision of its esteemed founder Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal Ji on the occasion of Prayag Founders Day. The event was graced by the presence of internationally renowned artist Shri Chitra Vichitra Ji and the esteemed spiritual leader Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing enlightenment and the spirit of unity. The Bhajan Sandhya captivated the audience with soul-stirring devotional songs and hymns performed by the renowned artist Shri Chitra Vichitra Ji. Their melodious voice and divine renditions left everyone in awe, creating an atmosphere filled with spiritual bliss. Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Prayag in his address, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the legacy of Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal Ji, whose vision laid the foundation for Prayag's success. The Bhajan Sandhya was attended by esteemed members of the Prayag family, distinguished guests, employees and partners. Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader known for his profound wisdom, graced the occasion with his presence. His blessings and teachings added a deeper spiritual dimension to the event, resonating with the core values that Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal Ji held dear.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitin Aggarwal said, ''We are immensely proud to celebrate Prayag Founder's Day and pay tribute to the vision of my father Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal Ji for his unwavering dedication and visionary approach that continues to inspire us at Prayag. We are committed to carrying forward his legacy by providing innovative and world-class bath fittings to our esteemed customers. Today, as we gather to celebrate Prayag Founders Day, we reiterate our commitment to excellence and pledge to serve our customers with the utmost dedication. We owe our continued success to his vision, and we are grateful for his profound influence on our company.'' The Bhajan Sandhya on Prayag Founders Day served as a reminder of Prayag's rich heritage and the deep-rooted values that have propelled the brand to its current position of prominence. Prayag expresses its deepest gratitude to all the attendees, partners and employees who made the Bhajan Sandhya and Founder's Day celebrations a resounding success. The event served as a poignant reminder of Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal Ji's remarkable contributions to the company and inspired everyone to carry forward his legacy.

Founded in 1986 by Late Shri V.K Aggarwal, a visionary leader, Prayag has grown exponentially over the years, establishing itself as a prominent player in the Bath fitting industry. His relentless dedication, strong values, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction have been the guiding principles that have shaped Prayag's success over the years.

About Prayag: With over 3 decades' strong forte in PTMT and CP bath and kitchen fittings & accessories, Prayag acclaims to be one of the leading players with varied product range of Faucets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Flush Cistern, Seat Cover and other accessories. Equipped with modern state-of-the-art technology, Prayag's manufacturing Plant based at Bhiwadi & Kehrani (Rajasthan) is equipped with latest technology and supported with proficient R&D team, spread over 25000 sq. meter. Prayag has also been an elective member of ''Indian Buildings Congress'' from past 15 years, and the brand has bagged many affluent titles recently like - Star Brands (2010), Rising Star (2012), Asia's Most Promising Brand (2013), India's Most Admired (2015), World's Greatest Brand (2016) and many more. Prayag already has 4 advance running plants for manufacturing in Bhiwadi, Kehrani, Varanasi & Bankura. Today, Prayag has a network of more than 20,000 dealers and 300 distributors.

