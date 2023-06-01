Meta's Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company's next generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, in an Instagram post on Thursday as part of its annual gaming conference. The announcement came less than a week before tech rival Apple was expected to unveil its first mixed reality device, which combines augmented and virtual reality elements.

Meta currently dominates the market for AR/VR devices, with a nearly 80% share of the 8.8 million headsets sold in 2022, according to an estimate by market research firm IDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)