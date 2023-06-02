CAISEC ’23 – MOST COMPREHENSIVE CYBERSECURITY FORUM KICK-STATRS ON JUNE 12 IN CAIRO

The second Cyber and Information Security Conference caisec ‘23 is set to take place at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt on 12 -13 June 2023. The event is organized by Mercury Communications and is expected to attract over 2,000 cybersecurity experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the MEA region.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics with top local, regional, and international speakers. The focus of the event will be on addressing the latest challenges, trends, and solutions in cybersecurity, with special emphasis on banking security, OT security, telecom security, cloud security, and the gap between education supply and market demand.

caisec ‘23 will provide an excellent platform for attendees to network, learn, and engage with cybersecurity experts, academics, researchers, and industry leaders. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops on a range of cybersecurity topics. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with industry-leading vendors and explore the latest cybersecurity technologies and solutions.

"We are excited to host the second edition of caisec in Cairo," said Ossama Kamal, CEO of Mercury Communications. "Our aim is to bring together the brightest minds in the field of cybersecurity to share their knowledge and insights on the latest cybersecurity challenges and solutions. We believe that this conference will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn, network, and engage with industry experts, and to gain valuable insights into the latest developments and trends in cybersecurity."

caisec ‘23 is open to cybersecurity professionals of all levels, including researchers, academics, students, and practitioners by registering to the website. The event promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees, with a focus on practical solutions to real-world cybersecurity challenges.

Kamal said that caisec ‘23 is proud to be heavily supported by government bodies, such as the Ministries of Higher Education & Research, Finance, Supply and Trade, Health & Population, Civil Aviation, Military Production, The Financial Regulatory Authority, The National Planning Institute, The Investment Authority, CAPMAS, and others. He also said caisec is supported by specialized international institutions and organizations, such as OWASP, MSECB, CSA, ISSA, and the Arab Authority for ICT – part of the League of Arab Nations.

The highest-ranking cybersecurity companies are sponsoring caisec ‘23, including, among others: Dell Technologies, Intel, Cisco, CyberKnight, Fortinet, Huawei, IBM, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, Tenable, LogRhythm, Nozomi, Liquid C2, Utimaco, Group IB, Countercraft, Proofpoint, Intech, Manage Engine, Netwitness, PhishRod, Sentinel One, Arcon and Elinc among others,

Leading Integrators that manage the cybersecurity scene in the region, strongly present at caisec ‘23 include Cyshield, ICT Misr, IoT Misr, efinance, Raya Integration, Ingram Micro, AmiViz, Alkan CIT, Vertowave, and others

This array of sponsors and speakers is unmatched in any other event, while the topics of discussion are rich and extensive that the organizers sent a clear warning to the cybersecurity community that missing it is a risk they cannot have.

Registration for caisec ‘23 is now open. Visit the conference website www.caisec.org to find out more about the event, the speakers, and the program, and to register your attendance.

